Russian Air Defenses at Hmeimim Airbase in Syria Shoot Down Unidentified Drone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Air defenses at Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Syria on Monday shot down an unidentified aerial drone approaching the base from the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At nightfall on February 3, the Russian air defenses at the Khmeimim airbase detected a small-sized aerial target (UAV) of unknown origin approaching the Russian military facility from the northeastern part of the Mediterranean Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

"Missiles fired from the Pantsir-S air defense system destroyed the target on a distant approach to the base," the statement said.

According to the statement, the base sustained no damages or casualties.