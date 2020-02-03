UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Air Defenses At Hmeimim Airbase In Syria Shoot Down Unidentified Drone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian Air Defenses at Hmeimim Airbase in Syria Shoot Down Unidentified Drone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Air defenses at Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Syria on Monday shot down an unidentified aerial drone approaching the base from the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At nightfall on February 3, the Russian air defenses at the Khmeimim airbase detected a small-sized aerial target (UAV) of unknown origin approaching the Russian military facility from the northeastern part of the Mediterranean Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

"Missiles fired from the Pantsir-S air defense system destroyed the target on a distant approach to the base," the statement said.

According to the statement, the base sustained no damages or casualties.

Related Topics

Drone Syria Russia February From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

6 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

36 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.