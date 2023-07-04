Russian Air Defenses Down 2 More UAVs in Moscow, No Casualties - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Two more drones have been shot down by air defense systems in the Russian capital, there are no casualties, the emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, emergencies services told Sputnik that two drones were shot down in the Russian capital near the village of Valuyevo, with no casualties or damage.

Another drone was shot down near Kubinka in the Moscow Region. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced restrictions arrivals and departures at Vnukovo Airport until 05:00 GMT.

"Two more UAVs were shot down by air defense systems in New Moscow (a Moscow district) near the village of Krivosheevo, there were no casualties," the services said.