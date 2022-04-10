UrduPoint.com

Russian Air Force Hit 86 Ukrainian Military Facilities - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Russian Air Force Hit 86 Ukrainian Military Facilities - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Russian combat air force has destroyed 86 Ukrainian military facilities since the evening of April 9, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Operational and tactical aviation of the Russian air force hit 86 Ukrainian military objects.

Among them are two control points, two ammunition depots, three fuel bases, three multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as 49 fortified strongholds and areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment," Konashenkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia April Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

5 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

13 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

14 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.