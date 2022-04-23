Russian Air Force Hits Logistics Terminal Storing Western Weapons Near Odessa - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The Russian Air Force has destroyed a logistics terminal near the Ukrainian city of Odessa, where a large batch of weapons from the United States and European countries was stored, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen.

Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"This afternoon, high-precision long-range airborne missiles of the Russian Air Force disabled a logistics terminal at a military airfield near Odessa, where a large batch of foreign weapons received from the US and European countries was stored," Konashenkov said.