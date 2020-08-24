Russian Air Force Intercepts 3 NATO Aircraft Above Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of the Russian air force has intercepted in the airspace above the Baltic Sea two reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the United States and Sweden and a German patrol plane, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of the Russian air force has intercepted in the airspace above the Baltic Sea two reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the United States and Sweden and a German patrol plane, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Monday.

"On August 24, the Russian airspace control systems detected aerial targets approaching Russia's state border in the airspace above the neutral waters of the Baltic See,"� the center said, adding that a Su-27 fighter jet was mobilized to prevent a violation of the state border.

According to the press release, the Russian jet identified the three targets as one RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft of the US air force, one Gulfstream of Sweden and one Orion patrol aircraft of Germany, with the latter "pursuing a stealth approach to Russia's state border and flying at a low altitude of 500 meters [1,640 feet] and low speed of 250 kilometers per hour [155 miles per hour].

"

"The entire flight of the Su-27 Russian fighter jet was conducted in strict accordance with the international rules on use of airspace. The NATO aircraft have not violated the state border of Russia," the press release read.