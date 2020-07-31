Russian Air Force Intercepts US Reconnaissance Plane Above Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of the Russian air force has intercepted a reconnaissance aircraft of the US air force as it was approaching Russia's state border in the airspace above neutral Black Sea waters, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday.

"On July 31, the Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target approaching Russia's state border in the airspace above the neutral waters of the Black See. To intercept the target, a Su-27 fighter jet, part of regular air defense force of the Southern Military District, was scrambled," the center said.

Upon approaching the target at a safe distance, the Russian jet identified it as a EP-3E reconnaissance aircraft of the US air force and returned to the base, the center said.

"The entire flight of the Su-27 Russian aircraft was conducted in strict accordance with the international rules on use of airspace. The US reconnaissance aircraft has not violated the state border of Russia," the center added.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported another similar encounter in the Black Sea airspace. It said two US aircraft ” a strategic RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft of the air force and a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the navy ” were approaching the Russian state border above the neutral Black Sea waters and were subsequently intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet.