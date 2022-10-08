Russian Air Force Neutralizes Over 160 Foreign Mercenaries in Zaporizhzhia - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) Russian forces have conducted a precise airstrike on the temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in the city of Zaporizhzhia, in the course of which over 160 fighters have been neutralized, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On the Zaporizhzhia direction the Russian Air Force conducted a precise strike on a point of temporary dislocation in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Over 160 fighters were neutralized," the ministry stated.

At the same time, Ukraine continues provocations to create man-made disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite the presence of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by launching missiles at the power plant, according to the defense ministry.