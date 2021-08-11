Russian Air Force to Hold Exercise With 450 Planes, Helicopters in Late August - Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Russian Air Force will hold a large-scale military exercise in the Western Military District in late August, which will involve more than 450 aircraft and helicopters, Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Sergey Dronov said.

The Russian Air Force celebrates its 109th anniversary on August 12, 2021.

"At the end of August, at the airfields of the Western Military District, an exercise has been planned for special types of support for the Aerospace Forces, during which preparation for tasks for aviation units of all types of aircraft, including for the first time long-range and unmanned aircraft, will be practiced. Over 450 planes will be involved in the drills," Lt. Gen. Dronov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.