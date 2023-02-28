Russian Air Forces Conducted Training With Civil Air Traffic Control - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Russian military together with civilian authorities conducted an air defense training exercise in the Western zone of responsibility, working on the interception and identification of a conditional enemy target, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On February 28, the on-duty air defense forces of the Western zone of responsibility conducted a training exercise on interaction with civil air traffic control bodies. During the training, the air defense forces worked on the detection, interception and identification of an alleged enemy target, as well as interaction with emergency services and law enforcement agencies in the event of an emergency," the ministry said.

On-duty fighter jets of the Western Military District were raised to practice interception and identification of the conditional target of the enemy, the ministry clarified.