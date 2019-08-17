UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Air Strike Kills 13 Civilians In Syria Camp: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:18 AM

Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria camp: monitor

A Russian air strike Friday on a camp for the displaced in northwest Syria killed 13 civilians, including four children, a war monitor said

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A Russian air strike Friday on a camp for the displaced in northwest Syria killed 13 civilians, including four children, a war monitor said.

The strike took place near the town of Hass in the south of Idlib province, a region controlled by controlled by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Idlib

Recent Stories

FIFA Bans Ex-Head Coach of Nigerian National Footb ..

3 minutes ago

Acting US National Intelligence Chief Maguire Take ..

3 minutes ago

Japan under pressure over past hunting of endanger ..

6 minutes ago

Qureshi apprises Dutch Foreign Minister of deterio ..

6 minutes ago

'Explosive' situation on migrant rescue boat in li ..

6 minutes ago

Asiya Basharat given additional charge of Principa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.