Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria camp: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A Russian air strike Friday on a camp for the displaced in northwest Syria killed 13 civilians, including four children, a war monitor said.

The strike took place near the town of Hass in the south of Idlib province, a region controlled by controlled by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.