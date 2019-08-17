Russian Air Strike Kills 13 Civilians In Syria Camp: Monitor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:18 AM
A Russian air strike Friday on a camp for the displaced in northwest Syria killed 13 civilians, including four children, a war monitor said
The strike took place near the town of Hass in the south of Idlib province, a region controlled by controlled by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.