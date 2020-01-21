Russian air strikes in Syria kill 12 civilians: monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Russian air strikes on several locations in northern Syria on Tuesday killed at least 12 civilians, including seven children, a war monitoring group said.

Two of the victims were killed in a southeastern area of Idlib province while the other 10 died in a western region of neighbouring Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.