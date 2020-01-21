Russian Air Strikes In Syria Kill 12 Civilians: Monitor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:28 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Russian air strikes on several locations in northern Syria on Tuesday killed at least 12 civilians, including seven children, a war monitoring group said.
Two of the victims were killed in a southeastern area of Idlib province while the other 10 died in a western region of neighbouring Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.