UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Air Strikes In Syria Kill 12 Civilians: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Russian air strikes in Syria kill 12 civilians: monitor

Russian air strikes on several locations in northern Syria on Tuesday killed at least 12 civilians, including seven children, a war monitoring group said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Russian air strikes on several locations in northern Syria on Tuesday killed at least 12 civilians, including seven children, a war monitoring group said.

Two of the victims were killed in a southeastern area of Idlib province while the other 10 died in a western region of neighbouring Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Died Idlib Aleppo

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat’s work is amazing,” says Gippy G ..

8 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Italian Ambassador to enhance cooperat ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Upper House to Discuss Bering Strait Delim ..

2 minutes ago

One dead, 10 injured in road accident in Rawalpind ..

2 minutes ago

15 Taliban militants killed in E. Afghan airstrike ..

2 minutes ago

France, US agree to extend digital tax row talks

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.