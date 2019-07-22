Russian air strikes on Syria market kill 27: Monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

Maaret alNuman, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Russian air strikes on a market in northwestern Syria killed 27 people on Monday, a monitor said, in the latest violence to plague the country's last major opposition bastion.

Moscow, however, denied it was responsible, calling the reports "fake".

"The Russian air force was not carrying out any missions in this part of Syria," said a defence ministry statement.

The Idlib region, home to some three million people, is supposed to be protected by a months-old international truce deal, but it has come under increased bombardment by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia since late April.

The spike in violence has killed more than 650 civilians and damaged or knocked out of service two dozen health facilities.

More than 330,000 people have fled violence in the area over the past three months, according to the United Nations.