UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Air Strikes On Syria Market Kill 27: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:59 PM

Russian air strikes on Syria market kill 27: Monitor

Russian air strikes on a market in northwestern Syria killed 27 people on Monday, a monitor said, in the latest violence to plague the country's last major opposition bastion

Maaret alNuman, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Russian air strikes on a market in northwestern Syria killed 27 people on Monday, a monitor said, in the latest violence to plague the country's last major opposition bastion.

Moscow, however, denied it was responsible, calling the reports "fake".

"The Russian air force was not carrying out any missions in this part of Syria," said a defence ministry statement.

The Idlib region, home to some three million people, is supposed to be protected by a months-old international truce deal, but it has come under increased bombardment by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia since late April.

The spike in violence has killed more than 650 civilians and damaged or knocked out of service two dozen health facilities.

More than 330,000 people have fled violence in the area over the past three months, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Idlib April Market Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Members of governing bodies take oath

26 seconds ago

2 killed, 3 injured in accidents

27 seconds ago

ABAD expresses concern over increase in steel, cem ..

29 seconds ago

Microsoft Settles Bribery Charges By Hungarian Div ..

21 minutes ago

Syria Restores Electricity in Kafriya, Fu'ah for F ..

21 minutes ago

17 dead, 28 wounded in Somalia bomb blast: hospita ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.