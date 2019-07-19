Russian Air Transport Agency Says Formed Commission to Probe Incident at Moscow Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) told Sputnik on Friday it had formed a special commission to probe an incident involving the Russian Nordwind Airlines plane at the Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik earlier in the day that the plane had canceled its takeoff as s sensor went off indicating there was smoke inside the cockpit. Passengers have been evacuated from the plane. Eight people had been injured, the ministry said. However, it has not confirmed there was fire on board the plane.

"A special Rosaviatsiya commission has been formed to investigate the circumstances and reasons behind the aviation incident. The commission has begun working," the agency said.