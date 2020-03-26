Russian Air Transport Agency Says No Permit From UAE Yet for Rescue Flights Amid Pandemic

The United Arab Emirates has not yet provided Russian airlines authorization for flights for bringing home Russians stranded there due to the lockdown, imposed amid the coronavirus outbreak, a representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency told Sputnik on Thursday, soon after a senior UAE official told Sputnik that the permission had already been issued

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has not yet provided Russian airlines authorization for flights for bringing home Russians stranded there due to the lockdown, imposed amid the coronavirus outbreak, a representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency told Sputnik on Thursday, soon after a senior UAE official told Sputnik that the permission had already been issued.

"The UAE has not yet provided a permit for conducting flights," the representative said.