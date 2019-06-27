UrduPoint.com
Russian Air Transport Agency Says To Probe An-24 Accident In Republic Of Buryatia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency will participate in the probe into an emergency landing of an An-24 passenger plane in Russia's Republic of Buryatia, the Federal Air Transport Agency's spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"IAC, the regional branch of Russian Federal Air Transport Agency and investigators will be involved in the probe into the reasons of the emergency landing of the plane," the agency's spokeswoman said.

The accident took place earlier in the day. According to the regional Interior Ministry, the An-24 plane, which was en route from Ulan-Ude to Irkutsk via Nizhneangarsk, landed at 10:20 a.m. (02:20 GMT) in Nizhneangarsk and went outside the runway and subsequently caught fire.

The press service of the regional head said that 43 people had been rescued while two pilots had been killed. A representative of a local emergency call center told Sputnik that 19 people had been hospitalized after the accident.

