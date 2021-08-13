Russian Air Transport Agency to Inspect Airline Owning Crashed Mi-8 Helicopter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russia's air transport agency Rosaviatsiya announced on Thursday it will investigate the Vityaz Aero airline in the wake of its Mi-8 helicopter crashing in the country's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory.

The aircraft crashed into Kuril Lake in southern Kamchatka earlier in the day.

It was carrying three crew members and 13 passengers, including a child. Eight people were rescued.

"Rosaviatsiya's commission has departed for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy and starting tomorrow will conduct an inspection of the operator ” Vityaz Aero Aviation Company Ltd," a Rosaviatsiya spokeswoman said.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the likely causes of the accident were either bad weather conditions, a pilot's mistake, or a technical malfunction.