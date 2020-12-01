Russian Airborne Forces to Conduct Over 2,600 Live-Fire Drills in 2021 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) will carry out over 2,600 live-fire drills next year and Russian paratroopers will participate in seven international military exercises in 2021, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"In the new academic year, more than 2,600 live-fire exercises are being planned involving military personnel," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the 2021 academic year will be dedicated to preserving and enhancing the traditions of the Airborne Forces.

"In 2021, more than 50 events are set to be held according to the plan of international activities, seven of which are joint troop exercises," the ministry's press service said.

The main international event that VDV forces will participate in next year will be the joint Belarusian-Russian strategic readiness Zapad-2021 exercises.