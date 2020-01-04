UrduPoint.com
Russian Airborne Troops To Start To Get New Communications Systems In 2021 - Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The Russian Airborne Troops will start to be equipped with new communications systems in 2021, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Re-equipment of units and formations of the Airborne Troops with new communications and control systems is scheduled to start in 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

The new systems will increase communications reliability by 50 percent, according to the Defense Ministry.

Russia is actively modernizing its armament and military equipment amid the ongoing tensions in international relations.

