Russian Airborne Units Block Bakhmut From North, South - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russia's assault detachments with the support of airborne forces continue fighting for the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk and have gained control over three more districts and blocked the northern and southern outskirts of the city, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, assault detachments liberated three districts in the north-western, central and south-western parts of the city of Artyomovsk in the past 24 hours. Units of airborne troops blocked the city from the northern and southern outskirts," the statement said.