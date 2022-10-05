UrduPoint.com

Russian Aircraft An-26 Had To Evade Collision With US Drones In Syria - Military

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Russian Aircraft An-26 Had to Evade Collision With US Drones in Syria - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria reported that the An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces on October 3 had been forced to evade a collision with US drones in the Syrian sky.

"The so-called 'international anti-terrorist coalition' led by the United States continues to carry out illegal flights of unmanned aerial vehicles in strike equipment in the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic. On October 3 at 7:25 Moscow time, the An-26 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which was flying in the interests of supplying units of the Russian group, was forced to evade a collision with a US unmanned aerial vehicles MQ-9 and MQ-1, following the route of his movement in northern Syria," Maj.

Gen. Oleg Egorov, the center's deputy head, said at a briefing.

He noted that this was not the first time that the US military had violated the provisions of the memorandum of understanding on preventing incidents and ensuring aviation safety during operations in Syria dated October 20, 2015.

