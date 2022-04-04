UrduPoint.com

Russian Aircraft Carrier Admiral Kuznetsov To Dock For Repairs This Month - Shipbuilder

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Russian Aircraft Carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to Dock for Repairs This Month - Shipbuilder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The Russian Navy's only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, will dock for repairs and modernization this month, the work will last until September, the CEO of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik.

"In April, we will start docking the Kuznetsov. This process will last until September," Rakhmanov said, adding that "in September, we will again be on the water with all the outboard fittings and will carry out the rest of the work."

