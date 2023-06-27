Open Menu

Russian Aircraft Flying To US To Bring Back Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) A Russian aircraft is flying to the United States to bring back Russian diplomats that have completed their three-year mission, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Several media outlets were interested in the Russian aircraft which is flying to the US. This is no sensation whatsoever. It will bring back Russian diplomats that have been instructed by US authorities to leave the country in connection with completing their three-year mission. This is not about expulsion, but only restrictions introduced by Washington to Russian mission abroad," Zakharova said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States Media

