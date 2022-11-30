Russian Aircraft Landed at Chinese Airfield for 1st Time as Part of Joint Patrol - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces landed for the first time at a Chinese airfield as part of joint air patrols with the Chinese Air Force, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"For the first time in the course of joint air patrols, Russian aircraft landed at an airfield in China and Chinese aircraft landed at an airfield in Russia," the ministry said in a statement.