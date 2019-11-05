Russian Aircraft Maker Plans to Certify Be-200 Planes in the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russia's Taganrog-based Beriev Aircraft Company has applied for certification of its Be-200 multipurpose amphibious aircraft by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the company's Director General Yuri Grudinin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In June 2018, Beriev, a subsidiary of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), and the US Seaplane Global Air Services company prepared a draft contract for the supply of 10 Be-200EChS amphibious aircraft.

"We are now working with the American side to validate the type certificate. We have filed an application through Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency [Rosaviatsia] for the validation of the certificate, because there are certain nuances regarding the FAA.

We are doing this together with the representative office of [Russia's] Rostec [Corporation] in the united States," Grudinin said.

According to Grudinin, the operation of Be-200 in the United States could be allowed either by using the EASA Type Certificate, which the company obtained in 2010, or by using a new certificate, which is expected to be issued by the FAA.

The Be-200 multipurpose amphibious aircraft is designed to extinguish large fires, provide emergency assistance in disaster areas, carry out search and rescue missions, environmental monitoring, cargo and passenger transport operations.