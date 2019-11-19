Russian Aircraft Maker Vows to Replace MiG-29 Fighters With MiG-35 in Middle East

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The middle East strategy of the Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG involves replacing MiG-29 fighter jets with the latest MiG-35 model, Ilya Tarasenko, the company's director general, told reporters on Monday.

"The development strategy of the MiG corporation in the Middle East is to replace the existing version of MiG-29 with the MiG-35. The infrastructure that has been created in the region is well suited for the operation of the MiG-35. The cost for our customers to train pilots is minimal, and the infrastructure is already there," Tarasenko said at an exhibition in Dubai.

He stressed that the corporation understood that the customer not only needed the aircraft to be delivered but also be provided with after-sales service.

The MiG-35 is a 4++ generation aircraft, designed to destroy air targets day and night, regardless of the weather conditions, as well as engage moving and fixed ground targets. The main features of the aircraft include radar visibility; a quad-redundant fly-by-wire flight control system; and advanced avionics, which includes cutting-edge radar and optical systems, as well as a helmet-mounted targeting system.

State-of-the-art avionics coupled with high-precision weapons enable the MiG-35 to fulfill a wide range of tasks, including gaining air superiority against fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, intercepting modern air attacks, hitting ground targets with high precision weapons without entering an air defense zone, conducting reconnaissance missions, and more.