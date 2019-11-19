UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Aircraft Maker Vows To Replace MiG-29 Fighters With MiG-35 In Middle East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Russian Aircraft Maker Vows to Replace MiG-29 Fighters With MiG-35 in Middle East

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The middle East strategy of the Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG involves replacing MiG-29 fighter jets with the latest MiG-35 model, Ilya Tarasenko, the company's director general, told reporters on Monday.

"The development strategy of the MiG corporation in the Middle East is to replace the existing version of MiG-29 with the MiG-35. The infrastructure that has been created in the region is well suited for the operation of the MiG-35. The cost for our customers to train pilots is minimal, and the infrastructure is already there," Tarasenko said at an exhibition in Dubai.

He stressed that the corporation understood that the customer not only needed the aircraft to be delivered but also be provided with after-sales service.

The MiG-35 is a 4++ generation aircraft, designed to destroy air targets day and night, regardless of the weather conditions, as well as engage moving and fixed ground targets. The main features of the aircraft include radar visibility; a quad-redundant fly-by-wire flight control system; and advanced avionics, which includes cutting-edge radar and optical systems, as well as a helmet-mounted targeting system.

State-of-the-art avionics coupled with high-precision weapons enable the MiG-35 to fulfill a wide range of tasks, including gaining air superiority against fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, intercepting modern air attacks, hitting ground targets with high precision weapons without entering an air defense zone, conducting reconnaissance missions, and more.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Dubai Company Middle East (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pompeo to Announce on Monday US Softening Stance o ..

13 minutes ago

Trump Admin. Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to ..

13 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Fai ..

37 minutes ago

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

37 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on ..

37 minutes ago

Civil, military leadership on same page over natio ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.