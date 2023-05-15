UrduPoint.com

Russian Airline Aurora Resumes Flights From Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk To China

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Russian Airline Aurora Resumes Flights From Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk to China

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) SAKHALINSK, May 15 (Sputnik) - Aurora Airlines is resuming flights from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk to the Chinese city of Harbin, the Russian airline's press service announced in a statement on Monday.

"After a long break, Aurora Airlines is resuming international flights from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk to China. The sale of air tickets for the flight Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk - Harbin - Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is open," the airline said.

It specified that flights to China will be carried out starting from June 6 until October 24 this year.

At the end of March, Aurora Airlines announced the launch of a flight from Russia's Vladivostok to the Chinese city of Harbin, the first regular flight to China from Russia's Primorsky Territory since the beginning of 2020.

Flights between China and Russia's Primorsky Territory were suspended at the start of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flights between Vladivostok and Beijing resumed at the end of March 2023.

