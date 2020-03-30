Russian Airline Cancels Rescue Flights From Turkey After Permit Voided - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's low-cost airline Pobeda canceled two flights from Turkey to airlift Russians stranded by the coronavirus shutdown after the Russian civil aviation agency voided its permission for the rescue jets to leave, a source in the know told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russia's low-cost airline Pobeda canceled two flights from Turkey to airlift Russians stranded by the coronavirus shutdown after the Russian civil aviation agency voided its permission for the rescue jets to leave, a source in the know told Sputnik on Monday.

"Rosaviatsiya has withdrawn the permission granted to Pobeda to conduct two rescue flights from Turkey. The air carrier has been forced to cancel two rescue flights from Antalya to Moscow, planned for March 31 and April 1," the source, who is close to the airline, said.

Rosaviatsiya did not say who it wanted to entrust with the operation to bring back Russians stuck in Turkey amid the pandemic, the source added.