Russian Airline Pobeda To Start Flights From Moscow To Turkey's Dalaman On September 2

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:31 PM

Russian low-cost airline Pobeda, which is part of Aeroflot Group, will start flights from Moscow to Turkey's Dalaman on September 2, ticket sales are open, a company's spokesman told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian low-cost airline Pobeda, which is part of Aeroflot Group, will start flights from Moscow to Turkey's Dalaman on September 2, ticket sales are open, a company's spokesman told reporters on Friday.

"Pobeda has opened sales for the Moscow-Dalaman flight.

Flights will be operated three times a week starting September 2," the spokesman said.

The airline also plans to resume flights to Istanbul from August 1, and to two Antalya airports Antalya and Gazipasa from August 10.

Russia resumes air traffic with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania from Saturday.

