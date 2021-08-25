Russian Airline Relocates Looted Chopper From Kabul Airport to Safe Place

(@FahadShabbir)

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian airline Utair has relocated a helicopter from the Kabul airport to a safe place after unknown people looted it, the company told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The incident took place last week when unknown people boarded the chopper and opened a container with onboard rescue equipment, which contained, among other things, emergency reserves of food. The inner lining was also damaged during the incident, according to the airline.

"Engineering and technical staff have put things in order aboard and taken measures necessary to ensure departure.

On August 22, the helicopter, together with all the personnel of the Utair airline, was relocated to a safe place," the company said.

Since 1991, Utair has been a UN contractor for the delivery of humanitarian cargo. Earlier in August, the company received permits for flights to Kabul from the aviation authorities of Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan, and has since airlifted more than 200 UN employees out of Afghanistan.