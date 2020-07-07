UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Airline S7 Resumes Flights To France, Spain For Eligible Passengers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Russian Airline S7 Resumes Flights to France, Spain for Eligible Passengers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) S7, one of Russia's largest air carriers, said on Tuesday it got authorization from the Civil Aviation Authority to resume flights to France and Spain for passengers with clearance to leave Russia and enter the European Union after the coronavirus-related halt.

"S7 Airlines has got clearance to arrange chartered evacuation flights from the Spanish city of Alicante and the French city of Nice to Moscow ... Additionally, tickets from Moscow to Alicante and Nice are now available for sale on [the company's website] for passengers with permit to leave Russia and enter Spain and France amid temporary restrictions," S7 said in a press release.

According to the statement, eligible passengers are those with citizenship or residence permit of France, Spain or any other country in the European Union and the Schengen Area.

The company also reserved the right to deny boarding to passengers deemed ineligible under these criteria.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France European Union Company Sale Nice Alicante Spain Citizenship From

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

56 minutes ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.