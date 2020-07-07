Russian Airline S7 Resumes Flights to France, Spain for Eligible Passengers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) S7, one of Russia's largest air carriers, said on Tuesday it got authorization from the Civil Aviation Authority to resume flights to France and Spain for passengers with clearance to leave Russia and enter the European Union after the coronavirus-related halt.

"S7 Airlines has got clearance to arrange chartered evacuation flights from the Spanish city of Alicante and the French city of Nice to Moscow ... Additionally, tickets from Moscow to Alicante and Nice are now available for sale on [the company's website] for passengers with permit to leave Russia and enter Spain and France amid temporary restrictions," S7 said in a press release.

According to the statement, eligible passengers are those with citizenship or residence permit of France, Spain or any other country in the European Union and the Schengen Area.

The company also reserved the right to deny boarding to passengers deemed ineligible under these criteria.