Russian Airline Says UAE Annuls Permit For Flight To Take Russians Home Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:48 PM

Russian Airline Says UAE Annuls Permit for Flight to Take Russians Home Amid Pandemic

The United Arab Emirates' aviation authorities have annulled the authorization for a flight for bringing Russians back home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the Moscow-Dubai aircraft was forced to land in the city of Makhachkala, located in Russia's Dagestan republic, and wait for a decision there, Pobeda low-cost airline said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The United Arab Emirates' aviation authorities have annulled the authorization for a flight for bringing Russians back home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the Moscow-Dubai aircraft was forced to land in the city of Makhachkala, located in Russia's Dagestan republic, and wait for a decision there, Pobeda low-cost airline said on Wednesday.

Pobeda has suspended Moscow-Dubai flights starting on March 20 due to the imposed travel restrictions and has planned to conduct four outcoming flights to bring passengers home.

"Today, while conducting the Moscow-Dubai flight, organized for taking customers from the UAE, Pobeda low-coster received an annulation of the flight plan, previously confirmed by UAE aviation authorities, with a ban on landing in Dubai.

The aircraft was forced to land in Makhachkala and wait for a solution of the problem and for a new authorization," Pobeda told reporters.

"It is the first time ever that we face such a situation, when aviation authorities of another country annul a previously issued authorization for an outcoming flight, with no explanation. Right now, 189 Pobeda clients are waiting for our aircraft in Dubai. We are doing everything possible to solve the problem, and we are trying to do it as quickly as possible, but the situation remains extremely difficult yet,' Pobeda General Director Andrey Kalmykov said, as quoted in the airline's statement.

