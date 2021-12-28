UrduPoint.com

Russian Airliner MC-21 Received Type Certificate - Minister

Russian passenger aircraft MC-21 received a type certificate on Tuesday, Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian passenger aircraft MC-21 received a type certificate on Tuesday, Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters.

"The MC-21 aircraft received a basic type certificate today," the minister said.

"Certification flights to expand the certificate will continue next year and in 2023, as it will expand until 2024.

The changes to the certificate, implying the use of a Russian composite wing and a Russian engine, is planned for 2022," Manturov added.

The basic certificate includes a wing made of foreign materials and an imported engine.

Rossiya Airlines, a part of Aeroflot group, announced in July that it expected to start operating the MC-21 in the summer of 2022.

The MC-21 is a new generation medium-haul passenger airliner, which is being developed by Irkut Corporation (part of the United Aircraft Corporation, UAC). The MC-21 made its maiden flight on May 28, 2017.

