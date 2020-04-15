UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Airlines Carried Out 22 Repatriation Charter Flights - Air Transport Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russian Airlines Carried Out 22 Repatriation Charter Flights - Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian air carriers have carried out 22 charter flights to return nearly 4,000 citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic since April 6, Russia's air transportation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said on Tuesday.

"From April 6-12, a total of 17 flights were completed, 3,172 compatriots were transported. On April 13, Aeroflot flights from Madrid and Podgorica brought home 255 people. Today, Siberia Airlines delivered 197 people from Bangkok to Novosibirsk, and 156 to Irkutsk. Aeroflot completed the Antalya-Moscow flight, which was postponed from April 11 due to the introduction of curfews in major Turkish cities for the weekend.

146 people returned to Moscow," the agency said in a statement.

Rosaviatsiya also said that the evacuation program will continue on April 15 with Aeroflot bringing Russians from New York to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In addition, the air transport agency has formed a preliminary schedule of export charters until April 20, with flights from Dubai, Istanbul, Goa, New Delhi, Tel Aviv and other cities to Moscow and regions.

Given the situation in Nepal, it is planned to export Russians from this country by a foreign airline, Royal Flight, Rosaviatsiya added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Dubai New Delhi Podgorica Novosibirsk Irkutsk St. Petersburg Madrid Bangkok Istanbul New York Nepal April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Oil Output May Shrink Beyond OPEC+ Deal, 20 ..

34 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, US to Suffer Most From OPEC+ Oil Pro ..

34 minutes ago

UAE’s first National Fraud Awareness campaign la ..

1 hour ago

Seven medics on Los Angeles hospital ship test pos ..

34 minutes ago

Scientists Scramble to Study Coronavirus-Induced S ..

55 minutes ago

Obama endorses Biden for president to 'heal' Ameri ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.