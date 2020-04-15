Russian Airlines Carried Out 22 Repatriation Charter Flights - Air Transport Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian air carriers have carried out 22 charter flights to return nearly 4,000 citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic since April 6, Russia's air transportation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said on Tuesday.

"From April 6-12, a total of 17 flights were completed, 3,172 compatriots were transported. On April 13, Aeroflot flights from Madrid and Podgorica brought home 255 people. Today, Siberia Airlines delivered 197 people from Bangkok to Novosibirsk, and 156 to Irkutsk. Aeroflot completed the Antalya-Moscow flight, which was postponed from April 11 due to the introduction of curfews in major Turkish cities for the weekend.

146 people returned to Moscow," the agency said in a statement.

Rosaviatsiya also said that the evacuation program will continue on April 15 with Aeroflot bringing Russians from New York to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In addition, the air transport agency has formed a preliminary schedule of export charters until April 20, with flights from Dubai, Istanbul, Goa, New Delhi, Tel Aviv and other cities to Moscow and regions.

Given the situation in Nepal, it is planned to export Russians from this country by a foreign airline, Royal Flight, Rosaviatsiya added.