Russian Airlines Lose 78 Planes Abroad to Sanctions - Transport Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russian airlines have so far lost 78 planes, which were detained abroad as part of sanctions, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev said on Tuesday.

"There were a total of 1,367 aircraft in the country owned by 111 airlines ... We lost 78 aircraft, they were arrested while performing flights," Saveliev said at a meeting of the Russian upper house's committee on economic policy.

The minister added that Russian airlines have already moved about 800 aircraft onto the country's domestic register.

Some countries that have sanctioned Russia over Ukraine have closed their airspace to Russian flights and threatened to detain planes of Russian carriers registered and leased abroad. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency recommended that airlines with aircraft in foreign registries suspend international flights on March 6 and Russia-bound flights from abroad on March 8.