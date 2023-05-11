Russian Airlines May Launch Direct Flights to Georgia Next Week - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russian airlines may launch direct flights to Georgia as early as next week, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia. In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15.

Later in the day, Georgian Deputy Economic Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said that the country will allow airlines that are not under western sanctions to conduct direct flights to Russia, but Tbilisi has not yet received any notifications from Moscow about resumption of flights.

"The launch of flights from Russia to Georgia is planned for next week," the source said.