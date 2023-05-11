UrduPoint.com

Russian Airlines May Launch Direct Flights To Georgia Next Week - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Russian Airlines May Launch Direct Flights to Georgia Next Week - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russian airlines may launch direct flights to Georgia as early as next week, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia. In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15.

Later in the day, Georgian Deputy Economic Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said that the country will allow airlines that are not under western sanctions to conduct direct flights to Russia, but Tbilisi has not yet received any notifications from Moscow about resumption of flights.

"The launch of flights from Russia to Georgia is planned for next week," the source said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Georgia May Visa From

Recent Stories

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

55 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘vi ..

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘violent protests’

59 minutes ago
 UAE at forefront of global crisis management, expe ..

UAE at forefront of global crisis management, experts agree at CEMS Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisa ..

COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisation roundtable at UAE Climate ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.