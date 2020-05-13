Russian Airlines' Passenger Traffic Down 91.8% Year-on-Year in April Due to COVID-19

The passenger traffic of Russian airlines decreased by 91.8 percent year-on-year in April 2020 and by 29.5 percent year-on-year in January-April amid the coronavirus pandemic, the operational data of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The passenger traffic of Russian airlines decreased by 91.8 percent year-on-year in April 2020 and by 29.5 percent year-on-year in January-April amid the coronavirus pandemic, the operational data of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) shows.

"Operational data on air traffic for April 2020 show a significant decrease in the main performance indicators of Russian airlines. In April this year, Russian carriers served 771,200 passengers, the decrease of 91.8 percent compared to the same period last year," the statement says.

Russia's largest carrier, Aeroflot, served 147,700 passengers in April 2020, a decrease of 95.2 percent year-on-year.

Russian airlines' passenger traffic in the first four months of 2020 decreased by 29.5 percent to 24.1 million passengers.