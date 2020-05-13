UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Airlines' Passenger Traffic Down 91.8% Year-on-Year In April Due To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:28 AM

Russian Airlines' Passenger Traffic Down 91.8% Year-on-Year in April Due to COVID-19

The passenger traffic of Russian airlines decreased by 91.8 percent year-on-year in April 2020 and by 29.5 percent year-on-year in January-April amid the coronavirus pandemic, the operational data of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The passenger traffic of Russian airlines decreased by 91.8 percent year-on-year in April 2020 and by 29.5 percent year-on-year in January-April amid the coronavirus pandemic, the operational data of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) shows.

"Operational data on air traffic for April 2020 show a significant decrease in the main performance indicators of Russian airlines. In April this year, Russian carriers served 771,200 passengers, the decrease of 91.8 percent compared to the same period last year," the statement says.

Russia's largest carrier, Aeroflot, served 147,700 passengers in April 2020, a decrease of 95.2 percent year-on-year.

Russian airlines' passenger traffic in the first four months of 2020 decreased by 29.5 percent to 24.1 million passengers.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Same April 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

3 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.