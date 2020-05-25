Russian Airlines' Passenger Traffic Down 92.1% Year-on-Year in April - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The passenger traffic of Russian airlines fell by 92.1 percent year-on-year to 739,000 people in April, including by 99.4 percent to 21,000 on international flights, and by 87 percent to 717,600 on domestic flights, according to updated data of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

In January-April, the passenger traffic of Russian air carriers decreased by 29.6 percent to 24 million people. The number of passengers on international routes decreased by 37.2 percent to 8.6 million in January-April, while domestic traffic decreased by 24.4 percent to 15.4 million people.