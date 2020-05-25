UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Airlines' Passenger Traffic Down 92.1% Year-on-Year In April - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Russian Airlines' Passenger Traffic Down 92.1% Year-on-Year in April - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The passenger traffic of Russian airlines fell by 92.1 percent year-on-year to 739,000 people in April, including by 99.4 percent to 21,000 on international flights, and by 87 percent to 717,600 on domestic flights, according to updated data of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

In January-April, the passenger traffic of Russian air carriers decreased by 29.6 percent to 24 million people. The number of passengers on international routes decreased by 37.2 percent to 8.6 million in January-April, while domestic traffic decreased by 24.4 percent to 15.4 million people.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic April Million

Recent Stories

UAE, UN host virtual gathering with OIC members, c ..

2 minutes ago

ERC distributes 770 tonnes of food aid to resident ..

32 minutes ago

Record 6,977 new COVID-19 cases in India

3 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 665 cases, nine deaths from COVID- ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.