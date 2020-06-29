Russian Airlines' Passenger Traffic Down by 91.3% Year-on-Year in May - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russian airlines' passenger traffic decreased by 91.3 percent year-on-year in May to almost 949,000 people, according to the updated data of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

The passenger traffic on international flights crashed by 99.

5 percent to 26,000 people, and passenger traffic on domestic flights shrank by 84.5 percent to 923,000 people.

In January-May, the passenger traffic of Russian airlines saw a 44.6 percent decrease year-on-year, amounting to nearly 25 million people. The international flights passenger traffic decreased by 53.7 percent to 8.7 million people, and the domestic flights passenger traffic experienced a 38.1 percent decline, falling to 16.3 million people.