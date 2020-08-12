UrduPoint.com
Russian Airlines' Passenger Traffic Up 2.4-Fold In July From June - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:39 AM

The passenger traffic of Russian airlines increased by 136 percent from June, S7 is still in the lead, Pobeda jumped to second place, overtaking Aeroflot, the Federal Air Transport Agency said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The passenger traffic of Russian airlines increased by 136 percent from June, S7 is still in the lead, Pobeda jumped to second place, overtaking Aeroflot, the Federal Air Transport Agency said on Tuesday.

"According to operational data, in July of this year, Russian carriers served 6.72 million passengers, which is minus 52.8 percent compared to the volume for the same period last year," the message says.

The number of passengers in June amounted to 2.

84 million people, therefore, in July, passenger traffic increased by 136 percent. In January-July, the passenger traffic of Russian airlines decreased 52 percent year-on-year to 34.54 million people.

S7 Airlines carried 1.34 million passengers in July, 10.2 percent less than a year ago.

Low-cost airline Pobeda in July served 1.04 million passengers, a 1.6 percent year-on-year increase. Aeroflot carried 1.03 million passengers, 72 percent less than a year ago.

