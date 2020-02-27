Russian Airlines' Passenger Traffic Up 6.8% Year-on-Year in January - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian airlines increased passenger traffic by 6.8 percent year-on-year to 8.896 million people in January, according to data from the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

Passenger traffic on international routes grew by 8.4 percent to 3.6 million people last month, while domestic traffic increased by 5.7 percent to 5.2 million people.

Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot decreased traffic by 5.3 percent year-on-year to 2.6 million people, while its low-cost subsidiary Pobeda increased it by 34 percent to 922,900 people.

S7 Airlines increased transportation by 67.3 percent to 1.36 million people, Ural Airlines' traffic grew 14.8 percent to 693,500 people, while UTair's traffic was down 3.5 percent to 554,000 passengers.

In 2019, Russian airlines increased passenger traffic 10.3 percent year-on-year to 128.1 million people.