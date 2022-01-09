Russian Airlines Prolongs Cancellation of Flights to Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Aeroflot (Russian Airlines) has temporarily stopped selling flight tickets to Kazakhstan and has prolonged the cancellation of flights to and from Kazakh cities amid the unstable situation in the country.

Regular Aeroflot flights from Russia to all cities in Kazakhstan will be cancelled until January 10, while flights out of Kazakhstan will be cancelled until January 11, Russia's flag carrier said in a statement.

In addition, Russian Airlines will not be selling tickets for its flights from Russia to Kazakhstan until January 20, and for flights out of Kazakhstan until January 21.