Russian Airlines to Carry Out 7 Direct Flights Weekly From Moscow to Tbilisi, Back- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russian airlines will operate seven direct flights weekly from Moscow to Tbilisi and back on domestic aircraft, the Russian Transport Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to a presidential decree published earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia.

In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15.

"Carriers are currently preparing to resume flights. Russian airlines will carry out seven direct flights weekly from Moscow to Tbilisi and back. Flights will be operated on domestic-made aircraft," the ministry said.