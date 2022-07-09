UrduPoint.com

Russian Airlines Won't Install Counterfeit Spare Parts On Foreign Planes - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Russian airlines are not planning to install counterfeit parts on foreign planes, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev said on Saturday.

"Safety in aviation is a priority... Nobody is going to put any counterfeit parts on planes. Of course, we are looking for ways to complete (maintenance, construction work) and help our airlines," Saveliev said at a national youth forum.

The minister noted that the issue with foreign spare parts is under control of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, but finding a solution will take time as it is impossible to install uncertified parts on a plane.

Saveliev also said that there is no issue with aircraft insurance, and all processes are running as normal.

"Aircraft insurance is, in my opinion... operating just as usual. We have the Russian National Reinsurance Company, which has taken over the main load of operations. Two groups, S7 and Aeroflot, do not see any problems with insurance and reinsurance, so we need a little more time for everyone," Saveliev noted.

