Russian Airports' Passenger Traffic Grew by Almost 140% in July From June - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Passenger traffic of Russian airports in July increased by almost 140 percent from June, according to the data of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

In July, the airports served 13.5 million people, up from almost 5.7 million in June.

The number of passengers on domestic routes also increased by 140 percent to 13.4 million people, on international flights by 60 percent to 110,000 people.