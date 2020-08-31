UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Airports' Passenger Traffic Grew By Almost 140% In July From June - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:25 PM

Russian Airports' Passenger Traffic Grew by Almost 140% in July From June - Watchdog

Passenger traffic of Russian airports in July increased by almost 140 percent from June, according to the data of the Federal Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Passenger traffic of Russian airports in July increased by almost 140 percent from June, according to the data of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

In July, the airports served 13.5 million people, up from almost 5.7 million in June.

The number of passengers on domestic routes also increased by 140 percent to 13.4 million people, on international flights by 60 percent to 110,000 people.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic June July From Million

Recent Stories

Masood condemns use of brute force on peaceful mou ..

5 seconds ago

India's Economy Shrinks by Record 23.9% in Q1 of 2 ..

6 seconds ago

Pompeo Hopes Arms Control Deal With Russia Possibl ..

8 seconds ago

Farman for removal of flaws in parliamentary syste ..

11 seconds ago

Two policemen suspended for fueling petrol in van

3 minutes ago

ERC medical aid aircraft arrives in Damascus to he ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.