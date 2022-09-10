The leader of Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad terrorist organization (banned in Russia) was killed after a Russian airstrike that targeted a militant camp in Syria's Idlib province, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The leader of Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad terrorist organization (banned in Russia) was killed after a Russian airstrike that targeted a militant camp in Syria's Idlib province, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"According to the received information, as a result of the strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces on a militant camp in the province of Idlib on September 8, the leader of the illegal armed group Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad Mukhtarov Sirojiddin Ziyavutdinovich (also known as Abu Saloh), who was involved in organizing terrorist attacks on government forces and civilian infrastructure in Syria, was killed," Egorov told a briefing.