UrduPoint.com

Russian Airstrike In Syria's Idlib Kills Katiba Al-Tawhid Wal-Jihad Leader - Military

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Russian Airstrike in Syria's Idlib Kills Katiba Al-Tawhid Wal-Jihad Leader - Military

The leader of Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad terrorist organization (banned in Russia) was killed after a Russian airstrike that targeted a militant camp in Syria's Idlib province, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The leader of Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad terrorist organization (banned in Russia) was killed after a Russian airstrike that targeted a militant camp in Syria's Idlib province, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"According to the received information, as a result of the strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces on a militant camp in the province of Idlib on September 8, the leader of the illegal armed group Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad Mukhtarov Sirojiddin Ziyavutdinovich (also known as Abu Saloh), who was involved in organizing terrorist attacks on government forces and civilian infrastructure in Syria, was killed," Egorov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib September Government

Recent Stories

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

4 minutes ago
 US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to ..

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests ..

4 minutes ago
 US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above M ..

US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above Marginal Production Cost - Trea ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Airstrike in Syria's Idlib kills Over 20 N ..

Russian Airstrike in Syria's Idlib kills Over 20 Nusra Front fighters - Military

1 minute ago
 NASA Working With Private Sector on 1st Generation ..

NASA Working With Private Sector on 1st Generation of Commercial Space Stations ..

1 minute ago
 Firefighters brace for mudslides as storm moves in ..

Firefighters brace for mudslides as storm moves into California

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.