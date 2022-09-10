(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Over 20 fighters of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have been killed in a Russian airstrike in the Syria's Idlib province, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"Also, more than 20 high-ranking members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, who are responsible for combat and sabotage training of militants, organizing the financial and administrative activities of the group, were also killed," Egorov told a briefing.