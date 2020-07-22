Russian-Algerian Defense Cooperation Commission to Convene Before 2020 End - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A meeting of the Russian-Algerian intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation will be held in the second half of the year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We positively assessed the activities of our commission for defense cooperation. Its next meeting is set to be held in the second half of the year," Lavrov said at a briefing after talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum.