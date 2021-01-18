UrduPoint.com
Russian, Algerian Diplomats Discuss Cooperation On Fight Against COVID-19 - Moscow

Mon 18th January 2021

Russian, Algerian Diplomats Discuss Cooperation on Fight Against COVID-19 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on Monday discussed cooperation in combating the spread of the coronavirus, among other issues, during phone talks, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"During the talks, [the sides] discussed the further strengthening of the traditionally friendly Russian-Algerian relations, including cooperation in combating the spread of the new coronavirus infection," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry added that the talks were initiated by the Algerian side.

On January 10, Algeria became the first African nation to register the Russian made Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Earlier on Monday, Jamal Furar, the spokesperson of the Coronavirus Monitoring and Follow-up Committee said that the country expected to receive about 500,000 doses of the Russian vaccine this month.

