Russian, Algerian Foreign Ministers Discuss Sputnik V Supplies in Phone Talk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, discussed over the phone the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The heads of the foreign ministries have discussed the most relevant issues of comprehensive bilateral cooperation. Particular attention has been paid to the cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection, including the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to Algeria," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also focused on the situation in the Western Sahara and Libya, and agreed that the international community should promote the settlement of the conflicts on the basis of international law.

"During the exchange of views on the situation in Western Sahara, a principled position has been expressed in favor of the settlement of this deep-routed conflict on a generally accepted international legal basis.

The ministers have called for coordinated efforts of the international community in the interest of the promotion of the intra-Libyan dialogue with the participation of all prominent national political forces," the ministry said.

In late December, Algeria signed a contract with Russia on the supply of Sputnik V and later became the first African nation to register the Russian vaccine. According to the spokesman of the Algerian Coronavirus Monitoring and Follow-up Committee, Jamal Furar, the country expects to receive about 500,000 doses of Sputnik V in January.

Algeria has confirmed 106,359 COVID-19 cases, with 2,877 deaths. The country has registered 262 new infections over the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.